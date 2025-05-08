Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former SERE specialist Tom Lutyens teaches bow drill [Image 6 of 6]

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Airman from the 22nd Training Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base gather around Mr. Tom Lutyens, a former Air Force survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) specialist, as he passes on his knowledge of crafting a bow drill fire, on May 2, 2025. The SERE community is a strong bond, and many members, past and present, try to pass down knowledge and skills to keep the career field as prepared as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 12:02
    Photo ID: 9025735
    VIRIN: 250502-F-XO639-1234
    Resolution: 4256x2835
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    SERE
    Fairchild AFB
    Survival
    Fire craft

