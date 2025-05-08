Former SERE specialist Tom Lutyens teaches bow drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman from the 22nd Training Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base gather around Mr. Tom Lutyens, a former Air Force survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) specialist, as he passes on his knowledge of crafting a bow drill fire, on May 2, 2025. The SERE community is a strong bond, and many members, past and present, try to pass down knowledge and skills to keep the career field as prepared as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)