U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialist Senior Airman Joseph Parkman, 22nd Training Squadron, carves a bow drill while receiving instruction from a former SERE specialist at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. May 2, 2025. A bow drill is a simple hand-operated type of tool, consisting of a rod set in rapid rotary motion by means of a cord wrapped around it, kept taut by a bow pushed back and forth with one hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9025732
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-XO639-1300
|Resolution:
|3400x2265
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former SERE specialist Tom Lutyens teaches bow drill [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.