Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS West Virginia D5 launch [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS West Virginia D5 launch

    UNITED STATES

    11.28.1990

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy launches a Trident II D5 fleet ballistic missile from the submerged submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736 - Blue) at 3 p.m. on Nov. 28, 1990, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 5. The D5 is a three-stage, solid propellant, inertially guided fleet ballistic missile launched underwater from the Ohio-class submarines.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.1990
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 10:21
    Photo ID: 9025335
    VIRIN: 901128-F-N1010-1001
    Resolution: 2836x2155
    Size: 976.46 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS West Virginia D5 launch [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tennessee D5 launch (DASO 1 &amp; 2)
    USS Tennessee D5 launch (DASO 1 &amp; 2)
    USS Pennsylvania D5 launch
    USS West Virginia D5 launch
    USS West Virginia D5 launch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS West Virginia (SSBN 736)
    Fleet Ballistic Missile
    Trident II D5
    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    NOTU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download