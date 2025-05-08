USS West Virginia D5 launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy launches a Trident II D5 fleet ballistic missile from the submerged submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736 - Blue) at 3 p.m. on Nov. 28, 1990, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 5. The D5 is a three-stage, solid propellant, inertially guided fleet ballistic missile launched underwater from the Ohio-class submarines.