USS West Virginia D5 launch

The U.S. Navy launches a Trident II D5 fleet ballistic missile from the submerged submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736 - Blue) at 3 p.m. on Nov. 28, 1990, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 5. The D5 is a three-stage, solid propellant, inertially guided fleet ballistic missile launched underwater from the Ohio-class submarines.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.1990
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9025335
|VIRIN:
|901128-F-N1010-1001
|Resolution:
|2836x2155
|Size:
|976.46 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
