USS Pennsylvania D5 launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy launches a Trident II D5 missile from the USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735 - Blue) at 11:55 a.m. on Sept. 26, 1990, off the east coast of Florida, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 4. The D5 is a three-stage, solid propellant, inertially guided fleet ballistic missile launched underwater from the Ohio-class submarines.