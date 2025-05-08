USS Pennsylvania D5 launch

The U.S. Navy launches a Trident II D5 missile from the USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735 - Blue) at 11:55 a.m. on Sept. 26, 1990, off the east coast of Florida, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 4. The D5 is a three-stage, solid propellant, inertially guided fleet ballistic missile launched underwater from the Ohio-class submarines.
|09.26.1990
|05.09.2025 10:21
|9025331
|900926-F-N1010-1001
|2159x2792
|826.9 KB
|US
|1
|0
