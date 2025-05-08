Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Pennsylvania D5 launch [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Pennsylvania D5 launch

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.1990

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy launches a Trident II D5 missile from the USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735 - Blue) at 11:55 a.m. on Sept. 26, 1990, off the east coast of Florida, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 4. The D5 is a three-stage, solid propellant, inertially guided fleet ballistic missile launched underwater from the Ohio-class submarines.

    Date Taken: 09.26.1990
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 10:21
    Photo ID: 9025331
    VIRIN: 900926-F-N1010-1001
    Resolution: 2159x2792
    Size: 826.9 KB
    Location: US
    Fleet Ballistic Missile
    USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735)
    Trident II D5
    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    NOTU

