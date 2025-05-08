USS West Virginia D5 launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The USS West Virginia (SSBN 736 - Gold) successfully launched a Trident II D5 fleet ballistic missile at 5:10 p.m. on April 15, 1991, as part of Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 6 (DASO 6). The was the 37th Trident II D-5 test missile flown and the 16th missile successfully launched from a Trident submarine.