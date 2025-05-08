Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    628th MDG proficiency in Mishap response [Image 3 of 5]

    628th MDG proficiency in Mishap response

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Airmen from the 628th Medical Group check the vitals of mock patients during a medical exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 8, 2025. The 628th MDG spent 14 months and 500 training hours preparing for this capstone event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 08:50
    Photo ID: 9025138
    VIRIN: 250508-F-DF736-1341
    Resolution: 5377x3820
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 628th MDG proficiency in Mishap response [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    Joint Base Charleston
    Mishap
    628th MDG

