628th MDG proficiency in Mishap response

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Shawn Phinney, 628th Medical Group paramedic, and Senior Airman Neferitire Gillet, 628th MDG medical technician, practice applying a tourniquet during a medical exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2025. The 628th MDG showcased their capabilities to provide life-saving care and rescue in response to a massive mishap.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
07.05.2025
05.09.2025
|9025136
|250507-F-DF736-1043
|4646x3256
|6.35 MB
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
