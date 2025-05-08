628th MDG proficiency in Mishap response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Shawn Phinney, 628th Medical Group paramedic, and Senior Airman Neferitire Gillet, 628th MDG medical technician, practice applying a tourniquet during a medical exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2025. The 628th MDG showcased their capabilities to provide life-saving care and rescue in response to a massive mishap.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)