    628th MDG proficiency in Mishap response [Image 1 of 5]

    628th MDG proficiency in Mishap response

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Shawn Phinney, 628th Medical Group paramedic, and Senior Airman Neferitire Gillet, 628th MDG medical technician, practice applying a tourniquet during a medical exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2025. The 628th MDG showcased their capabilities to provide life-saving care and rescue in response to a massive mishap.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 08:50
    Photo ID: 9025136
    VIRIN: 250507-F-DF736-1043
    Resolution: 4646x3256
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 628th MDG proficiency in Mishap response [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    Joint Base Charleston
    Mishap
    628th MDG

