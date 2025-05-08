628th MDG exercises proficiency in mishap response

Airmen from the 628th Medical Group partnered with 18 Charleston-area emergency response agencies to exercise their combined capabilities to provide life-saving care and rescue in response to a massive mishap, May 7-8, 2025, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.



The exercise scenario simulated an aircraft mishap causing hundreds of casualties and potential fatalities during an on-base airshow. Military and civilian responders acted quickly and efficiently to take care of the wounded and prevent loss of life.



“The exercise is a high-stress, low-threat environment that allows our teams that aren't formally trained on how to do a mass casualty response,” said Joseph Stocking, 628th MDG emergency manager. “It allows members to go out as a unit and work together to achieve the initial response.”



According to Stocking, the 628th MDG spent 14 months and 500 training hours preparing for this capstone event. The purpose was to ingrain each member with experience and confidence to execute life saving abilities in real-world situations. The A6A Associates, who help in both military and civilian emergency response situations, also briefed 628th MDG team players on proper procedures and regulations during the training.





“There's no way that a base can respond without all the local partners or even be effectively prepared,” said Adam Christmann IV, A6A Associates executive leader. “There's no way to underestimate how critical it is.”



Base volunteers assisted with the exercise by playing the roles of wounded and casualties allowing first responders and medical personnel the opportunity to practice their medical know-how with realistic visuals and stress.



“We have to establish that the medical group is ready to respond to an incident at a moment's notice,” said Norma Grandberry, 6A6 Associates clinical medical analyst. “It's very important that the med group prepares for a mass casualty incident because they're going to need all hands on deck to be able to take care of that number of patients.”



By accomplishing this exercise, Joint Base Charleston is able to build the medical group into the surrounding community mass casualty plan. This will give surrounding communities the ability to contact the base for 628th MDG medical assistance as well.



“The medical group houses the disaster teams,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shannon Neff, 628th Medical Group medical readiness noncommissioned officer in charge. “If there was a disaster, aircraft mishap or mass casualties, our medical group teams would be able to respond.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 Story ID: 497494 Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US