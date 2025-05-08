U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kali Stoinski, 628th Medical Group medical technician, performs medical procedures during a medical exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 8, 2025. The 628th MDG showcased their capabilities to provide life-saving care and rescue in response to a massive mishap.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9025137
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-DF736-1252
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 628th MDG proficiency in Mishap response [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.