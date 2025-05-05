Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: CASEVAC Training [Image 7 of 8]

    Balikatan 25: CASEVAC Training

    PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army medics assigned to the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, look over a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) card for a casualty during a simulated casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) training event at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 6, 2025, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25. The scenario-based training reinforced triage, casualty movement, and medical evacuation procedures under stress—building readiness and enhancing Soldiers’ ability to provide life-saving care in austere, expeditionary environments.
    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, designed to strengthen the ironclad alliance, improve combined capabilities, and demonstrate a shared commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 05:46
    Photo ID: 9024903
    VIRIN: 060525-A-FU572-1185
    Resolution: 5464x6830
    Size: 42.21 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

