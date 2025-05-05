Balikatan 25: CASEVAC Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army medics assigned to the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, provide treatment to a casualty during a simulated casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) training event at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 6, 2025, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25. The scenario-based training reinforced triage, casualty movement, and medical evacuation procedures under stress—building readiness and enhancing Soldiers’ ability to provide life-saving care in austere, expeditionary environments.

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, designed to strengthen the ironclad alliance, improve combined capabilities, and demonstrate a shared commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)