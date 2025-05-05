Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: CASEVAC Training [Image 2 of 8]

    Balikatan 25: CASEVAC Training

    PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army medics assigned to the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, unload casualties from an M997A2 Ambulance during a simulated casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) training event, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 6, 2025. The scenario-based training reinforced triage, casualty movement, and medical evacuation procedures under stress—building readiness and enhancing Soldiers’ ability to provide life-saving care in austere, expeditionary environments.
    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, designed to strengthen the ironclad alliance, improve combined capabilities, and demonstrate a shared commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 05:47
    Photo ID: 9024893
    VIRIN: 060525-A-FU572-1013
    Resolution: 7164x5117
    Size: 19.38 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Balikatan 25: CASEVAC Training [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsAlliesPartners
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

