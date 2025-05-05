U.S. Army medics assigned to the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, transport a casualty during a simulated casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) training event, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 6, 2025. The scenario-based training reinforced triage, casualty movement, and medical evacuation procedures under stress—building readiness and enhancing Soldiers’ ability to provide life-saving care in austere, expeditionary environments.
Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, designed to strengthen the ironclad alliance, improve combined capabilities, and demonstrate a shared commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 05:46
|Photo ID:
|9024897
|VIRIN:
|060525-A-FU572-1038
|Resolution:
|6839x4562
|Size:
|20.5 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: CASEVAC Training [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.