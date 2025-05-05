U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System check during a resupply exercise as part of MEU Exercise at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The TRUAS is a class 3 unmanned aerial vehicle that can deliver supplies to remote and inaccessible areas. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez)
This work, 31st MEU | TRUAS [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Skilah Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.