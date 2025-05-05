31st MEU | TRUAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Sotelo, a combat engineer, left, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class Tyler Calhoun, a corpsman, right, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport a battery during a resupply exercise as part of MEU Exercise at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. TRUAS is a class 3 unmanned aerial vehicle that can deliver supplies to remote and inaccessible areas. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez)