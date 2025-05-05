Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | TRUAS [Image 5 of 8]

    31st MEU | TRUAS

    KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a pre-flight brief during a resupply exercise as part of MEU Exercise at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System is a class 3 unmanned aerial vehicle that can deliver supplies to remote and inaccessible areas. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 00:39
    Photo ID: 9024592
    VIRIN: 250508-M-BR391-1012
    Resolution: 4869x3246
    Size: 9.79 MB
    Location: KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
    MEUEX
    Support
    Exercise
    CLB
    Kin Blue
    TRUAS

