    31st MEU | TRUAS

    31st MEU | TRUAS

    KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Logan Head, left, an intelligence specialist, and Lance Cpl. Anthony Rivera, right, a petroleum quality assurance Marine, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport a Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System during a resupply exercise as part of MEU Exercise at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The TRUAS is a class 3 unmanned aerial vehicle that can deliver supplies to remote and inaccessible areas. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 00:39
    Location: KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
