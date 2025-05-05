Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 holds change of command in Iwakuni

IWAKUNI, Japan - Capt. Brain Kesselring, left, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, shakes hands with Cmdr. Michael Austin, incoming commanding officer of the Argonauts of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, during a change of command ceremony on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni (MCASI), Japan, May 8, 2025. VFA-147 is the Navy’s only forward-deployed F-35C Lightning II squadron, and is committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb C. Birch)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 22:40
|Photo ID:
|9024565
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-EC000-1607
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
