Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 holds change of command in Iwakuni

Courtesy Photo | IWAKUNI, Japan - Cmdr. Michael Austin, incoming commanding officer of the Argonauts of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, speaks during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni (MCASI), Japan, May 8, 2025. VFA-147 is the Navy's only forward-deployed F-35C Lightning II squadron, and is committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb C. Birch)

IWAKUNI, JAPAN – Cmdr. Christopher “Penguin” Case turned command of the Argonauts of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 over to Cmdr. Michael “PayPal” Austin in an airborne change of command ceremony over Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni (MCASI), May 8, 2025.



Under Case, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) named VFA-147 the Rear Adm. C. Wade McClusky Award winner as the most-outstanding attack squadron in the U.S. Navy in back-to-back years, 2023 and 2024. The award is named for McClusky, the pilot who earned the Navy Cross for heroism in the World War II Battle of Midway.



VFA-147 became the first squadron of fifth generation F-35C Lightning II jet fighters forward-deployed to Japan when it arrived in Iwakuni in November 2024, following the conclusion of its Western Pacific patrol embarked with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN) 73.



“It’s been the honor of a lifetime commanding the Argonauts,” said Case, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut. “The men and women of this squadron enthusiastically accepted and successfully executed this mission to bring our next generation technology and firepower to where our country and our allies need it most, forward-deployed in the most consequential theater in the world. I’ve been thrilled to be a part of this team and to have had a role in their success. I know they’ll continue to thrive and reach new heights under Cmdr. Austin.”



Capt. Brian Kesselring, commander of CVW 5, served as the presiding officer of the ceremony, during which he, the outgoing commanding officer and incoming commanding officer flew in formation and talked through the ceremonial transition on the aircraft radios.



“I couldn’t have asked for a better leader for the Argonauts over the last few years than Penguin,” said Kesselring. “The spotlight on VFA-147 has been bright, for good and obvious reasons, and Cmdr. Case has not only managed that pressure with grace, but led his team to excel as the newest tangible sign of our nation’s commitment to the safety of Japan and this entire region. It’s always bittersweet for a commanding officer to turn over the reins, but he and I both know Cmdr. Austin is sharp, forward-leaning and an extraordinarily worthy successor. The squadron will be in great hands moving forward.”



Case will now move on to become the commanding officer of the Rough Raiders of VFA-125, based out of Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore in California.



Case took command of VFA-147 in November 2023 after arriving as the executive officer in August of 2022. He previously flew for the Gunslingers of VFA-105, the Blacklions of VFA-213 and the Eagles of VFA-115, and served as an instructor at the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School, known as TOPGUN.



“I owe a debt of gratitude to Penguin for his leadership and guidance over the last 18 months, and I know this squadron has greatly benefited from his energy and mentorship for much longer than that,” said Austin, who becomes the 49th commanding officer of VFA-147 and is a native of Mercer Island, Washington. “I’ll do my best to follow in his footsteps. I’m excited for the opportunity and I’m ready to get back to work with the Argonauts.”



Austin served as the executive officer of VFA-147 since November 2023. His previous operational tours included stints with the Kestrels of VFA-137 and two tours forward-deployed to Japan, with the Royal Maces of VFA-27 and Dambusters of VFA-195.



Like Case, he served as an instructor at TOPGUN.



VFA-147 was established in 1967 as an A-7 Corsair II squadron at NAS Lemoore. Over the ensuing six decades, the squadron has flown F/A-18C Hornets and F/A-18E Super Hornets before becoming the first operational squadron to transition to the F-35C in 2018.



The F-35C is the most capable fighter in the U.S. Navy and the backbone of air superiority; it complements the carrier strike group with a dominant, multi-role, 5th generation aircraft that enhances U.S. power projection and deterrence.



Based out of MCASI when not underway with the aircraft carrier, the Argonauts now operate under Carrier Air Wing 5 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70.



CTF 70 controls the preponderance of forward-deployed air and surface maneuver and striking forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, overseeing Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and the expeditionary Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131, as well as the ships and aircraft operating with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, including the George Washington, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) and CVW 5.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.