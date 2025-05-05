Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 holds change of command in Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

IWAKUNI, Japan - Cmdr. Christopher Case, outgoing commanding officer of the Argonauts of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, speaks during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni (MCASI), Japan, May 8, 2025. VFA-147 is the Navy’s only forward-deployed F-35C Lightning II squadron, and is committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb C. Birch)