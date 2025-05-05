Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 holds change of command in Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

IWAKUNI, Japan - Cmdr. Michael Austin, left, commanding officer of the Argonauts of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and Cmdr. Christopher Case, outgoing commanding officer of the Argonauts of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, redesignate an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 8, 2025. VFA-147 is the Navy’s only forward-deployed F-35C Lightning II squadron, and is committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb C. Birch)