    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 holds change of command in Iwakuni [Image 1 of 5]

    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 holds change of command in Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    IWAKUNI, Japan - Cmdr. Michael Austin, left, commanding officer of the Argonauts of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and Cmdr. Christopher Case, outgoing commanding officer of the Argonauts of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, redesignate an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 8, 2025. VFA-147 is the Navy’s only forward-deployed F-35C Lightning II squadron, and is committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb C. Birch)

    change of command
    VFA-147
    MCASI

