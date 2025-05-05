Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obangame Express 2025 Presail Brief [Image 4 of 4]

    Obangame Express 2025 Presail Brief

    PRAIA, CAPE VERDE

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250508-N-RC734-1022 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 8, 2025) – Obangame Express 2025 Exercise Director, Capt. Harish Patel, presents a plaque to the Commanding Officer of the Portuguese Viana do Castelo-class ocean patrol vessel NRP Sines (P362), Cmdr. Vitor Santos, during a presail brief for the at sea phase of the exercise. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

