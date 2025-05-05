250508-N-RC734-1009 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 8, 2025) – Obangame Express 2025 Exercise Director, Capt. Harish Patel, addresses leadership and participants during a presail brief for the at sea phase of the exercise. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9024299
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-RC734-1009
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.79 MB
|Location:
|PRAIA, CV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Obangame Express 2025 Presail Brief [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.