Obangame Express 2025 Presail Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250508-N-RC734-1007 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 8, 2025) – Director of the Maritime Security Operations Center (COSMAR), Cabo Verdean Coast Guard Lt. Ricardo Dias, addresses leadership and participants of the at sea phase of Obangame Express 2025 during a presail brief. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)