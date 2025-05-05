Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The family of Command Sgt. Maj. Emanuel Huff look forward at the Soldier Recovery Unit formation after Huff assumed responsibility as command sergeant major in a cermony May 7, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. During his remarks, Huff told the Soldiers, staff and leaders present that he is "nothing without you. This mission is unique, unlike any other. We walk beside Soldiers as they recover, physically, mentally and emotionally. To every Soldier in this formation, you are not forgotten and you are not alone." (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gina Vaile-Nelson, BACH Public Affairs)