    Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6]

    Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gina Vaile-Nelson 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The family of Command Sgt. Maj. Emanuel Huff look forward at the Soldier Recovery Unit formation after Huff assumed responsibility as command sergeant major in a cermony May 7, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. During his remarks, Huff told the Soldiers, staff and leaders present that he is "nothing without you. This mission is unique, unlike any other. We walk beside Soldiers as they recover, physically, mentally and emotionally. To every Soldier in this formation, you are not forgotten and you are not alone." (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gina Vaile-Nelson, BACH Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 15:58
    VIRIN: 250507-A-SP213-8125
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
