Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Emanuel Huff speaks to the audience about his intent to serve with strength, and lead with humility after he assumed responsibility as the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit command sergeant major in a cermony May 7, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gina Vaile-Nelson, BACH Public Affairs)