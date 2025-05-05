Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gina Vaile-Nelson 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Lt. Col. Clarisa A. Horton, Soldier Recovery Unit commander, prepares to introduce Command Sgt. Maj. Emanuel Huff , during an assumption of responsibility ceremony May 7, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Huff assumed responsibility after a brief period with an interim senior enlisted leader.
    (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gina Vaile-Nelson, BACH Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 15:58
    Photo ID: 9023922
    VIRIN: 250507-A-SP213-7065
    Resolution: 2129x2874
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Gina Vaile-Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility
    Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility
    Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility
    Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility
    Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility
    Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Fort Campbell
    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital
    Soldier Recovery Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download