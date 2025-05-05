Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Clarisa A. Horton, Soldier Recovery Unit commander, prepares to introduce Command Sgt. Maj. Emanuel Huff , during an assumption of responsibility ceremony May 7, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Huff assumed responsibility after a brief period with an interim senior enlisted leader.

(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gina Vaile-Nelson, BACH Public Affairs)