Soldier Recovery Unit Assumption of Responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Emanuel Huff receives the Soldier Recovery Unit battalion colors from Lt. Col. Clarisa A. Horton, signifying his assumption of responsibilities to the SRU Battalion as its command sergeant major in a cermony May 7, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gina Vaile-Nelson, BACH Public Affairs)