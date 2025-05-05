Great-Grandson of Former MCIWEST CG Visits Camp Pendleton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo of U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Charles Frederick Berthold Price and his medals and gear sit in a display case at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 6, 2025. Lt. Gen. Price served in the Marine Corps from 1906 to 1945. He was the second commanding general of Marine Training and Replacement Command in San Diego, known as Marine Corps Installations West today. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)