    Great-Grandson of Former MCIWEST CG Visits Camp Pendleton [Image 3 of 8]

    Great-Grandson of Former MCIWEST CG Visits Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Ian Robinson, right, a Colorado native and the great-grandson of U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Charles Frederick Berthold Price, poses for a photo next to a photo of Lt. Gen. Price at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 6, 2025. Lt. Gen. Price served in the Marine Corps from 1906 to 1945. He was the second commanding general of Marine Training and Replacement Command in San Diego, known as Marine Corps Installations West today. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Ranch House
    MCIWest
    Mechanized Museum

