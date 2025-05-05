Great-Grandson of Former MCIWEST CG Visits Camp Pendleton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ian Robinson, right, a Colorado native and the great-grandson of U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Charles Frederick Berthold Price, receives a guided tour from Paul Durrance, left, the chairman of the Rancho Santa Margarita Y Las Flores Docents Organization, at the Santa Margarita Ranch House National Historic Site at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 6, 2025. Lt. Gen. Price served in the Marine Corps from 1906 to 1945. He was the second commanding general of Marine Training and Replacement Command in San Diego, known as Marine Corps Installations West today. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)