Great-Grandson of Former MCIWEST CG Visits Camp Pendleton

From left, Ian Robinson, a Colorado native and the great-grandson of U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Charles Frederick Berthold Price, his wife, Lisa Robinson, and niece, Dakota McMaster, pose for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 6, 2025. Lt. Gen. Price served in the Marine Corps from 1906 to 1945. He was the second commanding general of Marine Training and Replacement Command in San Diego, known as Marine Corps Installations West today. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)