Airpower on display at National Security Forum

Members of the U.S. Civil Air Patrol converse during National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 7, 2025. Since 1954, the Secretary of the Air Force's National Security Forum has brought together the nation's most influential and valued civic leaders with the military's developing senior leaders to enable open discussions on historic and contemporary national security strategies and challenges.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)