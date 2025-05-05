Airpower on display at National Security Forum

U.S. Air Force Capt. Josiah Bierle, A-10 Thunderbolt II attack pilot assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron, shares a patch with U.S. Civil Air Patrol Cadet William Tompkins during the National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 7, 2025. Over a three-day period, attendees engaged with U.S. and foreign military officers and government civilians through a lecture and seminar format. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 08:53
|Photo ID:
|9022923
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-UQ930-1010
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
