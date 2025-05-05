Airpower on display at National Security Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick Le Tourneau, F-22 Demonstration Team pilot, performs precision aerial maneuvers during the National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 7, 2025. Since 1954, the Secretary of the Air Force's National Security Forum has brought together the nation's most influential and valued civic leaders with the military's developing senior leaders to enable open discussions on historic and contemporary national security strategies and challenges. Over a three-day period, attendees engage with U.S. and foreign military officers and government civilians through a lecture and seminar format. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)