    Airpower on display at National Security Forum [Image 4 of 7]

    Airpower on display at National Security Forum

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick Le Tourneau, F-22 Demonstration Team pilot, performs precision aerial maneuvers during the National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 7, 2025. Since 1954, the Secretary of the Air Force's National Security Forum has brought together the nation's most influential and valued civic leaders with the military's developing senior leaders to enable open discussions on historic and contemporary national security strategies and challenges. Over a three-day period, attendees engage with U.S. and foreign military officers and government civilians through a lecture and seminar format. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    This work, Airpower on display at National Security Forum [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

