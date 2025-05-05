Airpower on display at National Security Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Josiah Bierle, A-10 Thunderbolt II attack pilot assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron, shares a patch with U.S. Civil Air Patrol Cadet William Tompkins during the National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 7, 2025. Over a three-day period, attendees engaged with U.S. and foreign military officers and government civilians through a lecture and seminar format. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)