Incirlik Port Dawgs Complete Memorial Run

An Airmen assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, hangs a tie-down in memory of fallen Port Dawgs after an annual Port Dawg Memorial Run, May 7, 2025. The run honors the sacrifices made by air transportation Airmen and serves as a unifying event for the Air Force and Port Dawg communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)