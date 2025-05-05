Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Port Dawgs Complete Memorial Run [Image 11 of 13]

    Incirlik Port Dawgs Complete Memorial Run

    ADANA, TURKEY

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    39th Air Base Wing

    An Airmen assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, hangs a tie-down in memory of fallen Port Dawgs after an annual Port Dawg Memorial Run, May 7, 2025. The run honors the sacrifices made by air transportation Airmen and serves as a unifying event for the Air Force and Port Dawg communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 06:22
    Photo ID: 9022711
    VIRIN: 250507-F-HA049-1020
    Resolution: 6279x4186
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: ADANA, TR
    This work, Incirlik Port Dawgs Complete Memorial Run [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    Air Mobility
    Port Dawg
    728

