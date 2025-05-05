An Airmen assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, hangs a tie-down in memory of fallen Port Dawgs after an annual Port Dawg Memorial Run, May 7, 2025. The run honors the sacrifices made by air transportation Airmen and serves as a unifying event for the Air Force and Port Dawg communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 06:22
|Photo ID:
|9022710
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-HA049-1019
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik Port Dawgs Complete Memorial Run [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.