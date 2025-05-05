Incirlik Port Dawgs Complete Memorial Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and NATO members assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, participate in a Port Dawg Memorial Run, May 7, 2025. The annual memorial run aims to honor Port Dawgs who have lost their lives while serving and create camaraderie among members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)