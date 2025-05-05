Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Port Dawgs Complete Memorial Run [Image 8 of 13]

    Incirlik Port Dawgs Complete Memorial Run

    ADANA, TURKEY

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force and NATO members assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, participate in a Port Dawg Memorial Run, May 7, 2025. The annual memorial run aims to honor Port Dawgs who have lost their lives while serving and create camaraderie among members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 06:22
    Photo ID: 9022708
    VIRIN: 250507-F-HA049-1015
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: ADANA, TR
