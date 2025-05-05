Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts an Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target Exercise with HSM 49.4 [Image 3 of 11]

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (May 1, 2025) Lt. j.g Catherine Hawkes from Hillsborough, New Jersey, collects data in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), during an expendable mobile anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training target (EMATT) exercise, May 1. The EMATT in conjunction with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 det. 4, enhances Ralph Johnson’s ability to search, detect, classify, track and engage subsurface contacts while integrating with ASW capable air assets. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts an Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target Exercise with HSM 49.4 [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

