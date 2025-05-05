USS Ralph Johnson Conducts an Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target Exercise with HSM 49.4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (May 1, 2025) Lt. j.g Catherine Hawkes from Hillsborough, New Jersey, collects data in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), during an expendable mobile anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training target (EMATT) exercise, May 1. The EMATT in conjunction with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 det. 4, enhances Ralph Johnson’s ability to search, detect, classify, track and engage subsurface contacts while integrating with ASW capable air assets. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)