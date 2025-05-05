General Quarters Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (May 3, 2025) Retail Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Kinney from Freemont, Nebraska, plots damage control efforts during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a general quarters drill, May 3. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)