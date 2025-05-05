General Quarters Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (May 3, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Matthew Bagby from Hannibal, Missouri, responds to a simulated medical casualty during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a general quarters drill, May 3. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)