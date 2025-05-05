Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Quarters Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 8 of 11]

    INDIAN OCEAN

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (May 3, 2025) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Michael Gibson from Knoxville, Tennessee, left, and Ensign Isaac Gomez from Staten Island, New York City, New York, right, plot damage control efforts during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a general quarters drill, May 3. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 00:02
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
