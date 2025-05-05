A company representative explains the capabilities of a newly purchased temporary shelter to U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Maintenance Squadron on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2025. The facility provides a location for personnel to properly don and doff their personal protection equipment during painting operations and dramatically reduce heavy metal exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 20:08
|Photo ID:
|9021957
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-HW521-1060
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15 MXS transition shelter improves safety [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.