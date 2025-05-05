Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15 MXS transition shelter improves safety [Image 2 of 6]

    15 MXS transition shelter improves safety

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jenny Tieu, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, utilizes an air shower during a decontamination demonstration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2025. Tieu demonstrated the use of a transition shelter system designed to enhance the unit’s decontamination process and reduce heavy metal exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 20:08
    Photo ID: 9021953
    VIRIN: 250507-F-JA727-1096
    Resolution: 5683x3769
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15 MXS transition shelter improves safety [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    decontamination
    15 MXS
    transition shelter

