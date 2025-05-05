15 MXS transition shelter improves safety

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jenny Tieu, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, washes a mask during a decontamination demonstration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2025. Tieu demonstrated the use of a transition shelter system designed to enhance the unit’s decontamination process and reduce heavy metal exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)