15 MXS transition shelter improves safety

A company representative explains the capabilities of a newly purchased transition shelter to U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Maintenance Squadron on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2025. The facility provides a location for personnel to properly don and doff their personal protection equipment during painting operations and dramatically reduce heavy metal exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)