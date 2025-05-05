Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15 MXS transition shelter improves safety

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    A company representative explains the capabilities of a newly purchased transition shelter to U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Maintenance Squadron on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2025. The facility provides a location for personnel to properly don and doff their personal protection equipment during painting operations and dramatically reduce heavy metal exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    This work, 15 MXS transition shelter improves safety [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

