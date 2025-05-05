Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Dave J. Harpen, the incoming commander of Headquarter and Headquarters Battery, 10th Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI), hands the guidon to 1st Sgt. Emmanuel D. Rodelo, the senior enlisted advisor of HHB during a change of command ceremony hosted at Magrath Sports Complex on Fort Drum, New York, May 7, 2025. The ceremony signified a time-honored tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 15:08
|Photo ID:
|9021475
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-WA425-1034
|Resolution:
|6063x4480
|Size:
|28.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
