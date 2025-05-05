Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Dave J. Harpen, the incoming commander for Headquarter and Headquarters Battery, 10th Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI), gives a speech at the change of command hosted at Magrath Sports Complex on Fort Drum, New York, May 7, 2025. The ceremony signified a time-honored tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 15:09
    Photo ID: 9021473
    VIRIN: 250507-A-WA425-1061
    Resolution: 5457x3719
    Size: 19.48 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Change of Command
    HHB
    DIVARTY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download