Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Dave J. Harpen, the incoming commander for Headquarter and Headquarters Battery, 10th Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI), gives a speech at the change of command hosted at Magrath Sports Complex on Fort Drum, New York, May 7, 2025. The ceremony signified a time-honored tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 15:09
|Photo ID:
|9021473
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-WA425-1061
|Resolution:
|5457x3719
|Size:
|19.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
